New logo and packaging for Doritos

Doritos now has a unified global identity

Here's a first look at the new packaging design and logo design for popular tortilla chip brand Doritos.

The new look was designed by PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division in partnership with Hornall Anderson. The new look for Doritos (which translates as "turned golden" in Spanish) is the first time the brand has had a unified global identity.

Hornall Anderson’s UK team visited cities across the world to see how the product was perceived and to find out how to best achieve an emotional connection with its core demographic of teens and young adults.

Defining each element

"The DORITOS target consumer moves fast, so when it came to the packaging, every element needed to have a valuable well-defined role," said Ali Whitely, Hornall Anderson UK creative director.

"We considered everything from photography, tone of voice and visual personality to create a bold and inspiring look and feel. The new identity and package design brings to life the emotional equities of the DORITOS brand and what it means to the consumer."

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

What do you think of the new logo and packaging? Let us know in the comments below...