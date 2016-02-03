Uber drops its 'U' with a controversial new logo design

Uber's new 'rider' logo (left) and 'partner' logo side-by-side

Pioneering transportation app Uber has announced a new logo design – or rather two app icons, with one for the 'rider' app, and one for the app used by drivers, or 'partners'.

Controversially, the company has removed the familiar 'U' element of the design (or knocked it on its side), just months after the largest tech brand in the world, Alphabet, made the 'G' a more prominent part of the Google logo.

Uber founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick, wrote on Uber's blog: "The old Uber was black and white, somewhat distant and cold.

Uber's previous logo design

"This belied what Uber actually is – a transportation network, woven into the fabric of cities and how they move. To bring out this human side – the atoms – we've added color and patterns.

"The team has spent months researching architecture, textiles, scenery, art, fashion, people and more to come up with authentic identities for the countries where Uber operates."

Uber has released the following video to expand on the 'atoms' reference made by Kalanick – who is believed to have had a hand in the redesign.

Already, dissenters have taken to Twitter to voice their views…

So, is Uber's new logo a sign of strength or stupidity? Give us your thoughts.

