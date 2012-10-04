Topics

Warner Bros unveil brand new logo

Check out the new design, created to celebrate the movie studio's 90th anniversary - and let us know what you think of it!

Movie studio Warner Bros has unveiled a new logo design, shown above, as part of its 90th anniversary celebration.

The new design, unveiled by chairman-CEO Barry Meyer at a press event on the Burbank lot, retains the classic Warner Bros shield and lettering, set against a red curtain-style pattern with the additional legends "90 years" and "Entertaining the World".

However, some internet commenters have criticised the framing for looking like a "gold coffin" - an unfortunate association given that the logo celebrates the company's nonagenarian status.

The new logo will be used to tie together a number of releases and events surrounding the 90th anniversary.

These include 100-film DVD and 50-film Blu-ray collections, a 40-film Clint Eastwood DVD collection, new documentaries, and the theatrical release of a reworked 3D version of the Wizard of Oz.

The logo is already in use on the Warner Bros website.

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments!

