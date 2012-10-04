Warner Bros unveil brand new logo

Movie studio Warner Bros has unveiled a new logo design, shown above, as part of its 90th anniversary celebration.

The new design, unveiled by chairman-CEO Barry Meyer at a press event on the Burbank lot, retains the classic Warner Bros shield and lettering, set against a red curtain-style pattern with the additional legends "90 years" and "Entertaining the World".

However, some internet commenters have criticised the framing for looking like a "gold coffin" - an unfortunate association given that the logo celebrates the company's nonagenarian status.

The new logo will be used to tie together a number of releases and events surrounding the 90th anniversary.

These include 100-film DVD and 50-film Blu-ray collections, a 40-film Clint Eastwood DVD collection, new documentaries, and the theatrical release of a reworked 3D version of the Wizard of Oz.

The logo is already in use on the Warner Bros website.

