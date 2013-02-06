Win tickets to our Awards event!

Apologies: we had technical issues with the competition yesterday. These should now be sorted so please enter now!

We’ve had a fantastic response to our Windows 8 App Generator competition and now comes the glittering awards ceremony. The top 10 apps, and overall best app, will be announced at a special event this Thursday at Modern Jago (Club Row, Arnold Circus, London, E2 7ES). And you could win tickets to this exclusive event!

Running from 6:30pm to 9.30pm, the evening will be attended by a select list of industry movers and shakers - including the devs behind our shortlisted apps - who'll all enjoy an evening of complementary drinks, food and celebration. And we've kept back 20 tickets so Creative Bloq readers can also have a chance of attending too.

For a chance of winning this fabulous prize, you just need to be one of the first 20 people to send us your details, so hurry - enter the competition here!