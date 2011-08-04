Save money on Future of Mobile

Inspiration from a world class speaker line up

The Future of Mobile is a one-day conference aimed at mobile designers, developers and entrepreneurs. FOM brings together mobile visionaries to deliver talks on HTML5, gaming, Android, iOS, WinMo, payments and much more. There's an excellent speaker line up including Kevin Systrom (Instagram), Daniel Appelquist (Vodafone), James Pearce (Sencha), Brian LeRoux (PhoneGap) and Ben Milne (Dwolla).

Afterwards there's a wrap party with free drinks that will give you the chance to mingle with speakers and fellow attendees and chat about the day’s events, your projects and ideas.

Videos of all the sessions from both tracks are included in the price of your ticket, as is free Wi-Fi, lunch and plenty of coffee.

Some great hotel deals have been set up for attendees, and to make the day even more affordable there's a 15 per cent discount on the ticket price for .net readers: just use the DOTNET promo code when booking.