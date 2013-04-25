These unofficial Man of Steel titles are Super, Man

Any movie buff or comic enthusiast will be massively excited about the release of new Superman film Man of Steel. Here at Creative Bloq we're not just interested in the storyline; we're excited about the 3D, the costumes, the motion graphics... we could go on!

The team at top production company Will & Tale, whose clients include Google, MTV and Flickr, are clearly excited too - as they've created an unofficial movie title sequence that we think is better than the movie itself.

Taking inspiration from diehard fans who'd created unofficial title sequences for films such as Adventures of Tintin and X-Men: First Class, the team wanted to see how far they could go with this same idea. Taking just over three months to complete, the sequence sees a narrative of news anchors and eyewitnesses highlighting major events throughout Clark Kent’s life.

Downtown Metropolis was conceptualised and modelled in 3D, using Maya and Softimage. The iconic Superman symbol was also re-created and animated with moving elements. The behind the scenes images below show they developed the idea into a fully fledged sequence.

See more inspirational work on the Will & Tale website.

Are you looking forward to Man of Steel?