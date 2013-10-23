Blade Runner trailer recreated as a noir film

As one of the most iconic films ever created, Blade Runner is already up there in the creative stakes. Whilst many would scream at the thought of anyone reimagining the film itself, we think it's safe to have a go at the trailer.

Here, Blade Runner fan and animator Chet Desmond has recreated the trailer as a noir film - focusing on all the aspects that made it a film noir in the first place. Bringing together a perfect soundtrack, as well as the token monochrome colour scheme, it's the perfect homage to one of the best loved movies in film history.

So, what do you make of the trailer? We don't know about you but we'd love to see Desmond recreate some more classic trailers in the film noir style!

[via Laughing Squid]

