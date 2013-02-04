Iron Man 3 trailer gets the extended Super Bowl treatment

Check out the 5 most iconic Super Bowl commercials

It was battle of the trailers once again for 2013's Super Bowl extravaganza. The likes of World War Z, Snitch and Star Trek Into Darkness battled it out on the big screen but it was this extended treat from Iron Man 3 that won us over.

Coming in at just over 90 seconds, the trailer showcases some stunning CGI work. We're faced with a rather bemused looking Tony Stark before being thrust into the 3D world of the third Iron Man installment. Directed by Shane Black and with Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Don Cheadle all returning, we couldn't be more excited for its May release.

Some of the best in the business have come together to craft some of the most stunning visual effects of our time. 4DMax, Weta Digital, The Third Floor, Digital Domain and Luma Pictures are just some of the stellar studios on board.

What was your favourite Super Bowl trailer? Let us know in the comments box below!