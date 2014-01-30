The 5 most iconic Super Bowl commercials

On 15th January 1967, America was treated to the very first Super Bowl. Since then, it has gone on to become a major annual sporting event that is watched by millions across the country. As time went on, more and more tuned in not only to watch the game but also the commercials.

With a price tag of $3million for 30 seconds of screen time, it's a serious advertising business when it comes to the Super Bowl. Now that Budweiser has revealed its 2014 Super Bowl ad 'Puppy Love', we reveal our pick of the 5 most iconic ads to ever grace that premium adspace.

Apple (1984)

Created by chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather Steve Hayden, this Apple commercial became iconic almost instantly. After it aired, the Super Bowl commercial cultural phenomenom was born and audiences began watching the game purely for the ads.

Directed by legendary director Ridley Scott, the commercial enabled Apple to sell 72,000 computers in as little as 100 days.

Budweiser (1995)

This had to be one of the most successful commercials to grace the Super Bowl screen. The iconic computer-generated frogs were created by Anheuser-Busch and the mascots went on to become a pop-culture hit with Budweiser producing t-shirts, glassware and more.

The commercial had rival beer companies green with envy, with Budweiser further cementing its big-dog Super Bowl commercial status with 1999's 'Whassup' offering.

Coca-Cola (2007)

Coca-Cola just about manage to make an appearance on every Super Bowl screen during the commercial splurge but this one from advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy is especially creative.

The animation for the commercial was developed by New York based Psyop by creative directors Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick. This has to be one of Coca-Cola's most recognisable commercials to date - apart from THAT Christmas one of course.

EDS (2000)

This is possibly the funniest commercial to ever air on the Super Bowl screen. The commercial was developed at Minneapolis based agency Fallon by creative director David Lubars and art director Dean Hanson.

The company managed to bring this incredibly ridiculous situation around and effectively compared it to the way they move information and services around for their clients.

Volkswagen Passat (2011)

This is a commercial that won the hearts of America and turned into a viral hit. Although the thousands upon thousands of Star Wars fans would have helped the advert to its success, it's ultimately the creative direction from Michael Kadin of Deutch LA that wowed the crowds.

And despite the $6million price tag for 60 seconds, it was also the first commercial to air on YouTube before it hit the Super Bowl-watching millions' screens.

Words: the Creative Bloq staff

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2014

The best print ads of 2014 so far

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

What's your favourite Super Bowl commercial of all time? Let us know in the comments box below!