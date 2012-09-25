Adobe announces Edge Tools and Services

The Edge brand started life last year as an animation tool and it's now been expanded to cover a range of products for building sites with web standards. The Edge Tools and Services umbrella refers to a suite of design and development products, as well as Typekit and the newly announced PhoneGap Build 1.0.



As well as Typekit and PhoneGap Build, Edge Tools and Services encompasses:

Edge Animate . Known as Edge preview until now, this is a motion and interaction design tool for creating animated content using web standards.

. Known as Edge preview until now, this is a motion and interaction design tool for creating animated content using web standards. Edge Inspect . Formally known as Shadow, Inspect is for previewing and debugging code for mobile devices.

. Formally known as Shadow, Inspect is for previewing and debugging code for mobile devices. Edge Code . Adobe's distribution of the Bracket open source project, this is a code editor optimised for HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.

. Adobe's distribution of the Bracket open source project, this is a code editor optimised for HTML5, CSS and JavaScript. Edge Reflow . A responsive web design tool for creating layouts in CSS. This isn't available yet; a preview version is expected by the end of the year.

. A responsive web design tool for creating layouts in CSS. This isn't available yet; a preview version is expected by the end of the year. Edge Web Fonts. A web font service for using an open source library of fonts.

Everything except Edge Reflow is available immediately through Adobe Creative Cloud, which is Adobe's hub for accessing products and sharing work. The first release of Edge Animate, normally priced at $499, will be available for free to encourage adoption.