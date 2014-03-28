This designer's minimal workspace will make you want to declutter

My office is tucked away in an artistic corner of downtown Sarasota, Florida, less than a mile from the Gulf Coast. It's a fantastic location for a walk or bike ride, and it's the perfect space for managing the various endeavours I'm involved in.

In this photo I'm wearing a T-shirt designed by Sergey Shapiro (1) for the eighth birthday celebration of Authentic Jobs. Most of my days are spent running Authentic Jobs as CEO, lead designer, and a variety of other roles. We're a small team of four and we all work remotely throughout the United States. On the side, I re-imagine buildings as if constructed entirely with type. Displayed on my monitor is the Illustrator file for the Brooklyn Bridge (2). This three-year project was recently completed and the printing was successfully funded via Kickstarter.

I also record a podcast called Hired.fm, about work life. Three pieces of equipment are vital to my setup: Rode NTG-3 shotgun mic (3) borrowed from my DSLR video gear; Mackie 802-VLZ3 mixer (4) for audio input and mixing; M-Audio AV 40 speakers (5) for playback and monitoring. I've been lucky to interview notable guests like Michael Bierut, Jeff Veen and Geoff Teehan about hiring, work life, and company culture.

Though I wouldn't classify myself as a bookworm, I keep some of my favourite design books close at hand (6). FontBook edited by Erik Spiekermann, Jürgen Siebert, and Mai-Linh Thi Truong, The Elements of Typographic Style by Robert Bringhurst, and a tome on Swiss architecture are a few of the books on my desk.

I'm usually in my office three to four days a week with the remaining time spent working from home. A photo of my lovely wife hangs above my desk (7), along with quotes on my monitor (8) that remind me what matters most: my family.

Words: Cameron Moll

Cameron Moll is the founder of Authentic Jobs, which is a targeted job board for designers and web professionals. This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 250.