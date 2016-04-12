Generate is coming to Sydney

Join us for a one-day, one-track web extravaganza

We're very excited to announce that Generate – an international conference for web designers and developers, brought to you by net magazine – will be coming to Australia for the first time this year! net fans from Down Under can head to Sydney's Doltone House Hyde Park on 5 September for an awesome one-day, one-track event.

What's more, all Generate Sydney ticketholders will become founding members, which means you'll get 50 per cent of all future Generate tickets, for life.

Top speakers

We've signed up a superb group of speakers to cover the latest practical techniques, cutting-edge ideas and inspirational stories. Here's who has been announced so far:

John Allsopp is one of our awesome keynote speakers

'Great-grandfather of RWD' John Allsopp will draw on his impressive credentials when it comes to predicting the next huge thing in the web world to show you how you too can predict the future.

Also doing a little future-gazing is Facebook's Nick Finck, who believes we are on the cusp of a new era of communication and design. In his talk he will explore how the things we create today will change the way the human race operates for years to come.

Animation master Val Head will share her knowledge

Want to know how to design and choreograph your web animations to create an effective, cohesive system? Val Head will be on hand to share her (considerable) expertise.

Jonathan Snook and Zoe Mickley Gillenwater will tackle the latest in responsive design. Snook will draw on his own experiences at Shopify to show you how you can use Container Queries to make complex sites responsive (without pulling your hair out); while Gillenwater will unpack the secrets of flexbox.

Finally, Erika Hall will tackle the ever-growing amount of analytics and data available, and explain why 'what we can't count still counts'.

You'll kick yourself if you miss out. So sign up today and join us in Oz for a web extravaganza.