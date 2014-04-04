Generate New York ticket sale ends at 10am EST today!

Generate London in 2013 was such a blast that this year we’re bringing it stateside with a truly terrific, all-star speaker lineup. We have none other than the godfather of responsive web design, Ethan Marcotte, and Dave Shea of CSS Zen Garden delivering keynotes to kick off a day of energizing, illuminating talks.

We know that one of the biggest and best things people get out of conferences is inspiration, and this year we’ve selected exceptional individuals that will provide that in spades. We have also booked a fantastic venue, New World Stages in Times Square, which is renowned for providing a thrilling yet intimate environment.

We’ve signed up a superb bunch of people: our speakers this year are Karen McGrane (author of Content Strategy for Mobile), Brendan Dawes (designer and artist), Derek Featherstone (UX and accessibility specialist), Jenn Lukas (Happy Cog), Cap Watkins (Etsy), Viktoria Harrison (Charity Water), Ian Coyle (Huge), Carl Smith (nGen works) and Jen Simmons (designer, developer, trainer).

The special-price ticket gets you access to all of these tremendous humans at the profoundly reasonable cost of $275. Just use the voucher code 'Tweet' at the checkout to get the discounted price. You’ll kick yourself if you miss out. So don’t!

Sign up today and join us in that big old Apple for a passion-igniting and educative experience like none other.