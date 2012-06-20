Media queries now a W3C Recommendation

We've all been using them for some time, but now Media Queries have the fully fledged stamp of approval from the W3C.

Opera’s Bruce Lawson is delighted by the news, and tells us there's much more exciting stuff to come:



"Media Queries lie at the heart of responsive web design,” he says, “and it's great that the spec is now a recommendation.



"But there's loads more to be done, so editor Florian Rivoal (aka The Fabulous Flozzle, Opera's rep on the CSS Working Group) is hard at work getting together requirements for Media Queries in CSS 4 – such as testing whether script is enabled, whether devices have touch or keyboard input, or remote controllers or support hover styles.



"You ain't seen nothing yet!"