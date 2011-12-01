The .net Awards 2011: in pictures!

Thursday 24 Nov: the great and the good of web design gather at the iconic Madame JoJo's nightclub in London’s Soho for the annual .net Awards ceremony, in association with BaseKit. Every year .net does something different and this year is no exception: a special rock themed night featuring Higher-on-Maiden, Guns 2 Roses, and Conquest of Steel, with Opera's very own god of metal, Chris Mills, on drums. Throw in some pyrotechnics, a free bar and some eye-raising outfits, and you have an explosive mix.

Thanks to our sponsors Dedipower, Jabwebhosting.com, and BaseKit, and to UBelly for helping us put up a great party! Check out their video highlights and photos, too.