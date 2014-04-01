The net Awards 2014 shortlist announced

It's taken a long while and a lot of work to get to this point, but we're finally here: we've got a top five in each of our 22 categories for this year's awards.

If you haven't been watching the whole time, here's a recap of what's happened: first we held a public nominations phase during which anyone could nominate any person, team or product, including themselves or their own work. We then selected 10 of the best, and held a public voting phase during which we asked you to pick your favourites. Thousands of you participated in this. We've counted the votes and used them to whittle the top 10 in each category down to a top five, which will now be judged by our panel of 100 industry experts. The final winners will be announced during our awards event at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London on 9 May.

You may be wondering what has happened to some of last year's winners since they received their awards almost one year ago. Well, we're going to tell you.

Code Club (founder Clare Sutcliffe won Entrepreneur of the Year) now has 2168 clubs in the UK. You can read up on what the project has been doing over the last year here.

The rise of Code Club

Anna Debenham, our Young Developer of the Year, has written a little book and is now technical editor for A List Apart and co-producer of 24 ways (see http://maban.co.uk/).

SuperFriendly, which won New Agency of the Year, has has worked on some highly acclaimed projects over the last year including the redesigns of TechCrunch and Entertainment Weekly. The TechCrunch redesign is shortlisted as Best Collaborative Project this year.

Our Brilliant Newcomer Laura Kalbag has made leaps and bounds with her speaking and writing career and is now a familiar face at prominent events.

We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted and nominated in the net Awards 2014: we couldn't have done it without you.

Head over here to check out the shortlist.