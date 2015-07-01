The top 10 website redesigns of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Redesign of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Edenspiekermann unveiled the new design before it was finished in order to incorporate the input of the site's users.

A fully responsive redesign envisioned, designed, and led by the White House's three-person in-house design team. The homepage, live section, historic pages, and more have been converted so far.

Wonderful Machine, a resource for finding photographers, partnered with Sparkbox to build their new site.

The first major redesign since the site debuted in 2007, carried out by Huge.

A full responsive redesign executed by the in house team.

A new player for the British Film Institute by Ostmodern.

Full overhaul incorporating in-browser reading experience undertaken by Fiasco Design.

This bold, colourful redesign from Code and Theory uses a modular approach that enables journalists to change the page layout to suit the content.

This year the in-house team redesigned the entire Airbnb experience to better reflect the people who make up their community.

A new website in honor of forty years of Rush by Plank and Happy Cog.

The net awards

Celebrating "the best the internet has to offer", the long-running net awards offers most sought-after awards in the web design world. There are 20 categories this year, with nominees hand-picked by the net magazine team, based on over a thousand public nominations. Voting is now open so vote today!