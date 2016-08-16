2 essential accessories to up your smartphone photography game

Smartphone photography has improved immensely over the last few years, but it still has a ways to go to replace your DSLR. But right now, you can get two accessories that will help you turn your phone into your primary camera!
For all the shots you can’t quite get the right angle for or wished someone else was there to take, there’s the Flexible Tripod for Smartphones.
Set it up so your phone can be in the perfect spot to get the exact picture you want. It’s (approx. £7)!
And when the lens on your smartphone just isn’t quite as versatile as you want, you can bust out the .
It snaps onto any device, and gives you 180 degree fisheye lens, wide-angle lens, or macro lens to get the shot you’re after. (approx. £9)!