Obi-Wan Kenobi 3D billboard falls flat

The highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus is currently being drip-fed to Star Wars fans episode by episode. And even though the series has garnered quite the fan base, Disney isn't slowing down on exciting campaigns for the show.

When you think of Star Wars, you think of Darth Vader, right? The baddest of baddies has become a cultural icon, but recently the supreme commander of the imperial forces has been spotted somewhere a little less, erm, galactic. If you're hoping to catch up on all things Star Wars-related, then make sure you check out our guide on how to sign up to Disney Plus and get binge-watching.

Have you seen the new #DarthVader billboard from #OLEDSpace and ILM in Times Square? #ObiWanKenobi is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IrYhJGZfWYJune 7, 2022 See more

Disney has shared a video of the 3D billboard on Twitter (see above). The billboard in Times Square in New York City features a 3D version of the masked villain as he parades around the edge of his ship and looks out over the square in a menacing manner.

We love the format of the 3D billboard but we can't help but feel that there were other aspects of the series that would have looked more effective. While we understand it's meant to look as though Vader drags his lightsaber across the edge of the building, it just feels a little underwhelming when you think about how action-packed the Star Wars franchise is. Perhaps we could've seen Darth Vader at least do some dramatic lightsaber tricks that pop out the screen. Sorry Disney, but the ad hardly compares to the likes of Toyko's 3D cat billboard we saw last July.

This cat billboard in Tokyo looks more 3D than the Vader design (Image credit: Keisuke Tanigawa)

Despite our reservations, it looks as though fans over on Twitter are liking the design. One user tweeted, "I’d probably get hit by a car because I’d be too busy staring at this," and another said, "This billboard is more entertaining than this ridiculous show" – yikes.

