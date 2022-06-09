These 18 Ms Marvel logos are pop art masterpieces, but which is best?

Ms Marvel episode one dropped this week and the world has gone wild for Marvel's latest heroine, and the comic book brand's first muslim superhero. The show is a masterclass of design knowledge, as demonstrated by the 18 logos used and hidden in episode one. So which is your favourite?

While I already loved Kamala Khan from the comics, I didn't quite expect the show to go 'all in' on her teen-scrapbooking style. Every frame of Ms Marvel is crammed with design details and references; you can see it for yourself by checking out our Disney Plus sign-up deals and watching the show.

The mix of Ms Marvel logos are incredible. The mind boggles how many logos have been left on the cutting room floor. The 18 are below, scroll down to see them all. Which do you love?

These amazing Ms Marvel logos scream invention (Image credit: Marvel)

The scrapbook, pop art approach of these and the main Ms Marvel logo isn't the first time Marvel has done this, the recent Spider-Man movies all embrace the school book scribble approach. It also took a year for Marvel to decide on the She Hulk logo, which is another triumph for Ms Marvel – she gets 18 in one episode.

But none of Marvel's properties have embraced the Gen Z branding aesthetic quite like Ms Marvel. It's a blend of nostalgia, pop art, 1970s overlaps, eighties 'synthwave', and the 1990's Memphis style – it's all in here, and a skateboard.

The signs were always good ever since Amelia glimpsed the Ms Marvel poster and shared her love of the approach Disney was targeting with this show. If you're inspired by that poster, then take a look at our guide to the four rules visual hierarchy poster design. If these 18 Ms Marvel logos have given you ideas, then take a look at our pro guide logo design feature for more.

Read more: