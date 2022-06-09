These 18 Ms Marvel logos are pop art masterpieces, but which is best?

By published

Marvel 'Embiggens' its logo designs.

Ms Marvel episode one dropped this week and the world has gone wild for Marvel's latest heroine, and the comic book brand's first muslim superhero. The show is a masterclass of design knowledge, as demonstrated by the 18 logos used and hidden in episode one. So which is your favourite?

While I already loved Kamala Khan from the comics, I didn't quite expect the show to go 'all in' on her teen-scrapbooking style. Every frame of Ms Marvel is crammed with design details and references; you can see it for yourself by checking out our Disney Plus sign-up deals and watching the show.

The mix of Ms Marvel logos are incredible. The mind boggles how many logos have been left on the cutting room floor. The 18 are below, scroll down to see them all. Which do you love?

Ms Marvel logo designs

These amazing Ms Marvel logos scream invention (Image credit: Marvel)

The scrapbook, pop art approach of these and the main Ms Marvel logo isn't the first time Marvel has done this, the recent Spider-Man movies all embrace the school book scribble approach. It also took a year for Marvel to decide on the She Hulk logo, which is another triumph for Ms Marvel – she gets 18 in one episode. 

But none of Marvel's properties have embraced the Gen Z branding aesthetic quite like Ms Marvel. It's a blend of nostalgia, pop art, 1970s overlaps, eighties 'synthwave', and the 1990's Memphis style – it's all in here, and a skateboard.

The signs were always good ever since Amelia glimpsed the Ms Marvel poster and shared her love of the approach Disney was targeting with this show. If you're inspired by that poster, then take a look at our guide to the four rules visual hierarchy poster design. If these 18 Ms Marvel logos have given you ideas, then take a look at our pro guide logo design feature for more.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & Design at Creative Bloq. Ian is the former editor of many leading magazines, including digital art focused ImagineFX and 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched the magazine X360 in 2005 and has relaunched many others. In his early career Ian wrote for music and film magazines, including Uncut, SFX, and assisted on The Idler. With over 25 years' experience in both print and online journalism, Ian has worked on many leading video game and digital art brands. With a passion for video games and art, Ian combines his loves to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq. In his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

