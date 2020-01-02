Ridiculous tutorial reveals the 4 steps to logo design

So you want to create a logo quickly? Of course you do, time is a precious commodity in a designer's workflow and any assistance saving yourself hours of work is undoubtedly welcome. Well, all you need to do is draw a design, create some shapes and colour it in. It's as simple as that. Isn't it?

Well, according to one Reddit post, this is pretty much all you need to do to get yourself a handsome-looking logo. (If you are looking for more comprehensive help with your next project make sure you check out our logo design inspiration post).

According to the post, there's only four steps to logo design. You just import your sketch into your software of choice, add a pixel grid to the sketch, start building the logo using shapes and, finally, combine all the shapes and finish the logo. Voila.

Four steps to... something (Image credit: logopaul on reddit)

It's possible that there may be a few flaws in the process and reactions to the post have been mixed. One responder pointed out the obvious: "What comes before step one is the hardest part." Quite. Other comments were even more scathing.

