6 top UX tools for today's emerging experiences

The user experience is ever-changing. New experiences are emerging all the time, from VR and AR to voice. For more details, take a look at our article on the biggest new trends in UX. These technologies all present new challenges, and as you might expect new tools are appearing that will help take up this challenge. Here you can find six essential web design tools to help build better UX.

A-Frame is a web framework for building Virtual Reality (VR) experiences. Originally developed by Mozilla, it is an independent open source project. A-Frame is HTML, making it simple to get started.

Experience the web from the POV of users with different disabilities

Funkify is an extension for Chrome that helps you experience the web and interfaces through the eyes of users with different abilities and disabilities. Funkify is created by a team of usability and accessibility experts in Sweden.

Design chatbot interactions, code-free

Sketch and design your own chatbot interactions using the BotPreview online editor and share them or export as static HTML or MP4/GIF video, without writing a single line of code.

The first self-contained holographic computer

Microsoft’s ‘mixed-reality’ product, HoloLens, is the first self-contained, holographic computer, enabling you to engage with your digital content and interact with holograms in the world around you.

Design UI elements with Sketch

A simple and fully customisable Sketch UI kit to help you design and showcase your Facebook Messenger Bots. All elements are turned into new branded Sketch symbols, so prototyping has never been easier.

Check your colours are WCAG compliant

A macOS app that provides access to WCAG colour contrast ratios. The entire app UI updates instantly when picking colours, making it easy to get the colour contrast information you need to make informed decisions about the colour of your text.

