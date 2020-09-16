You can pre-order Adobe Illustrator for iPad now!

If you've been waiting to get your hands on the iPad version of Illustrator, Adobe has some good news. The company has just revealed that the app is now available to preorder via Apple's App Store – and the listing itself reveals an expected release date of 21 October.

Illustrator for iPad was one of the big announcements from last year's Adobe MAX conference. Designed from the ground up to work with touch controls and Apple Pencil, the app joins Adobe Photoshop and Fresco in an increasingly rich Creative Cloud offering on iPad (so there's never been a better time to check out our best iPad deals).

The 21 October release date means the app will drop right in the middle of Adobe MAX 2020 (you can register to join the free virtual event right now). When it was announced at last year's event, we highlighted six super-cool features we couldn't wait to get to grips with, from manipulating symmetrical designs to accessing over 17k fonts. And with a powerful new iPad Air announced just last night, we've no doubt that most (if not all) of Apple's tablet range will be able to handle your creative workflow.

In a press release, Adobe highlighted the work of several Illustrators already using the beta version of the app, including Sophia Yeshi (above). Digital artists who were lucky enough to receive an invite have been testing the beta version of Illustrator for iPad since March.

While Adobe's Creative Cloud journey on iPad had a rocky start, with underwhelming initial reviews for Photoshop thanks to a lack of features at launch, constant updates continue to bring the app in line with its desktop counterpart. Just how complete the Illustrator experience for iPad will be at launch remains to be seen, but we can't wait to try it out. Preorder the app via Apple's app store, and if you haven't signed up yet, check out Adobe's Creative Cloud plans.

