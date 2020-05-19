Adobe updates mean Photoshop on iPad is more powerful than ever

Photoshop for iPad had a tough start back in November, with missing features leading to poor app store reviews. Fortunately, things are coming together for the tablet version of the popular photo editing app, with Adobe's constantly working to bring it in line with the desktop version. And today is no exception, with the iPad app now featuring two highly requested features: Curves, and Apple Pencil pressure sensitivity.

Curves allows users to make specific adjustments (such as contrast, exposure, saturation and more) in a non-destructive way. As one of the core features of desktop Photoshop, this will be very welcome addition for any creatives who wish the iPad version had been a little more ahead of the curve (sorry). Still, it isn't quite the full feature – Adobe says numerical inputs (for more precise adjustments) will arrive in a future update. Still, even a basic version of Curves is a huge addition.

Curves in action (Image credit: Adobe)

The other headline feature hitting Photoshop for iPad allows users to adjust pressure sensitivity for Apple Pencil. Many artists felt they had to press too hard to make strokes, so the addition of optimised pressure curves will be welcome news for digital illustrators (and their wrists). If you're still mastering the app, don't forget to check out our best Photoshop tutorials.

Adobe Fresco: new features

It isn't just Photoshop for iPad that's getting a boost. Adobe Fresco for iPad has also just received a bunch of new features including a new eyedrop colour selector, vector trimming tools and mixer brushes. Photoshop mixer brushes are now compatible with Fresco, adding another level of cross-compatibility between the two apps. Check out Adobe's blog for the full list of updates.

Mixer brushes on Adobe Fresco (Image credit: Adobe)

These updates further cement Photoshop and Fresco as an essential pair of tools for any digital artist with an iPad. Adobe recently demonstrated how they can be used together for projects such as turning photos into paintings or watercolours. And with both now available as a 2-for-1 bundle (you can get both for less than $10/£10 per month), there's no better time to get stuck in to Creative Cloud on iPad.

