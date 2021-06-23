Adobe Substance could be the ultimate new tool for 3D artists

For the uninitiated, working in 3D can seem an intimidating prospect. With various tools (all with various learning curves) out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Enter Adobe. The software giant has just launched Adobe Substance – a new suite of 3D tools aimed at both pros and new adopters, and it could become a one-stop-shop for 3D artists.

Based on the original Substance suite (acquired by Adobe in 2019), Adobe Substance features four 3D design apps as well as a huge library of 3D assets. And if it's as good as Adobe says it is, the new collection could be a shoo-in for our best 3D modelling software round up.

The flagship app is Substance 3D Stager, which lets you easily assemble models, materials, and lighting in a 3D scene and produce virtual photographs and renderings. Built on the foundation of Adobe Dimension, this is new state-of-the art tool for creating virtual imagery.

The suite also includes Substance 3D Painter (which Adobe calls "the Photoshop of 3D), used for adding photorealistic textures to 3D models. Substance Sampler is used for applying filters to photos, and Substance Designer lets you create models and textures from scratch.

Adobe Substance is available as part of Creative Cloud (Image credit: Adobe)

Along with these four tools, Adobe is opening up a library of thousands of 3D assets, covering "everything from a rusty screwdriver to an airplane cabin wall". Adobe says the 3D Asset Library will act as a key to help the next generation of designers get into the world of 3D.

"One of the exciting things about 3D creativity is how versatile it is," Adobe says. "When the pandemic made getting together for photo shoots and other creative projects impossible, companies turned to 3D to create." The company cites Ben & Jerrys as a brand that has used Adobe Substance 3D to create virtual photography over the last year.

Adobe Substance Painter in action (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Substance 3D certainly sounds an exciting proposition for 3D artists – especially those who are just starting out. The suite is available for Mac, PC and Linux as an extension of Adobe Creative Cloud – if you're not signed up yet, check out today's best deals below.

