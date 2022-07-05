So, Amazon will now help you cancel your Prime account?

It looks like Amazon has been listening. The retail giant is following a slew of complaints last year by making it much easier for members to cancel their Amazon Prime Day account with just two clicks, as long as they reside in Europe. No such changes are being made for members in the US.

With Amazon Prime Day soon upon us (12-13 July), you'd be forgiven for thinking that this is a bit of positive PR from the smiley retail brand, as they've replaced a previously confusing cancellation process with a two-click solution. However, looking at the European Commission announcement, Amazon is in fact simply "bringing its cancellation practices in line with EU consumer rules."

Amazon agrees to make unsubscribing from Prime easier after EU complains. Cancelling your subscription was a maze-like ordeal, pushing you through a purposefully complex process. Now will be 2-clicks away. pic.twitter.com/ufQV8An7yqJuly 1, 2022 See more

It's no secret that cancelling an Amazon Prime account usually involves several stages with several pages, a confusing amount of information and plenty of irrelevant button options. Or as one Twitter user described it, "Cancelling your subscription was a maze-like ordeal."

A screenshot of the new, two-click Prime account cancellation process. (Image credit: Amazon)

But what will the new and improved cancellation process be like? Well, a screenshot of the new cancellation procedure (which Amazon has declared it will implement) has been released (above). For our money, it looks a great deal easier. And it's also good news if you're new to Amazon Prime and want to sign up (opens in new tab) for the 30-day free trial before Prime Day. It means you can make the most of all the great tech and Apple Prime Day deals and then cancel your membership so you don't incur any fees.

