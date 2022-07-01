The lowest MacBook Pro 16-inch prices in July 2022

Today you can find some decent MacBook Pro 16-inch prices out there, even though the laptop only came out in late 2021. That's why we've put together this page, which pulls in all the best MacBook Pro 16-inch deals that are currently available. If there's a decent discount on the latest, greatest Apple laptop, it'll be on this page.

We're big fans of the behemoth that is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That's why we awarded it five stars in our MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) review – something that we don't do lightly. But it boasts the biggest and best screen on the market, not to mention exceptional power, thanks to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, backed up by a colossal battery life, so it was a no-brainer. But what does a good MacBook Pro 16-inch deal look like?

Well, the retail price of the entry level MacBook Pro 16-inch, M1 Pro, is $2,499/£2,399, and right now any saving off this is a good deal. That's because the 16-inch MacBook Pro is still new and is still in high demand. However, we have seen up to $150/£150 knocked off that price, so if you see something similar, then we'd call that a good deal.

The lowest MacBook Pro 16-inch prices

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) The most recent, most powerful big MacBook Pro. CPU: M1 Pro/M1 Max (10 core) | Graphics: Integrated 16/32-core GPU | RAM: 16GB-64GB | Storage: 512GB-8TB | Screen: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3,456 x 2,234 Amazing power Amazing battery life Market leading screen Overkill power for many

To start with, let's manage expectations here. After all, the MacBook Pro 16-inch only went on sale in October 2021, and the entry-level model, with its M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD inside, costs $2,499/£2,399 at retail price. Remember, for this price you can get a pretty good MacBook Pro 14-inch price, with all the same specs, but more storage at 1TB SSD.

However, we are seeing nearly $200/£200 taken off the entry MacBook Pro 16-inch price, so if you're seeing anything close to that in the deals here, it's well worth a look at. And what of the higher spec versions?

If you're a professional digital creative, such as a video editor, you may want to look into the higher specs, but that will obviously bring with it a higher MacBook Pro 16-inch price. Go for the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max 32-core 64GB, plus 1TB of storage (you can get up to 8TB), will cost you $3,899/£3,699 at retail. But going for the more expensive model usually comes with the bigger deals.

