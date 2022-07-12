We're amazed by the scale of Lego's Amazon Prime Day discounts

Amazon Prime Day remains one of the best times of the year to scoop up some bargain Lego sets. This year is no different as you can get almost 40% off a number of fantastic Lego models – whether thats for the kids or yourself, there are some excellent discounts.

Offers include money off some big branded Lego products, including popular Star Wars, Harry Potter, City and Technics sets. If you're in the US then our pick at the moment would be the Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor set for $59.99 $33.49 (opens in new tab), that's a 44% saving. In the UK, take a look at the Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter set for £34.99 £22.89 (opens in new tab), a saving of 35%.

Many of these Lego deals will be for Prime members (you can sign find out more about Prime here). Check out our Apple Prime Day deals hub for even more deals on everything from Apple products to Cricut machines.

The best Prime Day Lego deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Land Rover Defender: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20%: The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender is a pricey set but with 2,573 pieces and working parts it's a complex model. With 20% off this Amazon Prime Day it's a good offer for builders.



(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor: $59.99 $33.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 44%: You can build Tony Stark's Iron Man Hall of Armor that includes a variety of suits and minifigs. It looks simple but actually includes 524 pieces. You can get $26.50 off this Amazon Prime Day.



(opens in new tab) Lego Ideas International Space Station: $69.99 $52.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25%: Lego Ideas International Space Station is a 184-piece set that also comes with a 148-page booklet featuring fascinating facts about the International Space Station. Get $17.50 off today.



(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $49.99 $34.99at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30%: This Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 model lets you build a working car from the tyres up, including four tailpipes, black spoked rims with low-profile tires, working steering and visible moving V8 pistons. There's a $15 saving right now.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20%: The Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set is for anyone that loved the Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and features three minifigs and a detailed model. A good deal for Star Wars fans.



(opens in new tab) Lego Disney Belle’s Castle Winter Celebration: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33%: One for young builders, the Lego Disney Belle's Castle Winter Celebration set features characters and a setting from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Get $16 off this Lego set right now.



(opens in new tab) Lego Super Heroes Crossbones' Hazard Heist: $39.90 $29.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25%: Super Heroes Crossbones' Hazard Heist set features a mix of minifigs and vehicles from the Marvel movies. At 179 pieces it's not the most challenging Lego set, but there's $9.98 off.



The best Prime Day Lego deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker Set: £ 44.99 £31.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 31%: The Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker Set has £13.80 off this Amazon Prime Day. This 586-piece set enables you to build the famous AT-ST walker from The Last Jedi. Star Wars fans will love this offer.



(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger Truck: £ 17.99 £11.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35%: The Lego Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger Truck has a discount of £6.33 today, this 2021 model has 212-pieces. It may not be a major challenge but it's a fun model at a good price.



(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle: £ 124.99 £93.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £31.25: The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle Toy with The Great Hall, 20th Anniversary Model Set with Collectible Golden Minifigure is now 25% off at Amazon. Potter fans, go grab it.



(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: £89 .99 £62.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £27.60: Spend more time with the family and build the Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger. This working model features moving parts and has 31% off right now. Drive!



