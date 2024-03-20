3 Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals that are actually worth it

Whether it feels like spring or not, today is the Amazon Spring sale, which could be a chance to renew your tech setup. As ever, we've been casting an eye over the retailer's Apple deals.

While there are no specific Spring Sale Apple deals, there are some ongoing offers that are still worth snapping up, including the lowest price to date on the MacBook Pro M3 and the AirPods Pro 2. But Amazon doesn't have the cheapest price on everything, as we'll see.

The best Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-MacBook-Laptop-8%25E2%2580%2591core-10%25E2%2580%2591core%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JLWJK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon

Save $200: This 5% saving is still as cheap as the latest MacBook Pro has been so far (click the box to add the coupon for the full discount). This deal is on the 14-inch laptop with an M3 chip, but there's a similar saving on the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-MacBook-Laptop-12%25E2%2580%2591core-18%25E2%2580%2591core%2Fdp%2FB0CM5KK44%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">M3 Pro configuration and <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5BL45N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$250 off the 16-inch laptop.

iPad Air (M1, 2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-iPad-Air-5th-Generation%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599 $449 at Amazon

Save $150: This iPad Air deal has been around like forever, but it's still a great buy. We recommend the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people since it's now closer than ever in performance to the pro and supports Apple Pencil 2 but comes in significantly cheaper. The discount represents 25% off the price of the 64GB version.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $189 at Amazon

Save $60: It's not the first time we've seen this deal, but it's still the best on record, cutting almost a quarter off the price of Apple's best inner-ear headphones yet. We gave these a <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/apple-airpods-pro-2" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">4.5-star review, applauding the active noise cancellation and spatial audio.

MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-starlight%2F6534602.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: The fact that it's the Amazon Spring Sale doesn't mean it has the best prices on everything. Amazon was offering $250 off the 15-inch MacBook Air for some time, but now Best Buy has beaten it with an extra $50 off the 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD configuration. We gave this laptop an <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-2023" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">almost perfect review.

