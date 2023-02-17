Apple's '10 Year Award' is one of its most beautiful (and rare) products

By Daniel Piper
published

Good luck getting one of these.

Apple 10 Year Award
(Image credit: humancode.us/Future)

The design details of every Apple product are pored over even before they're released, and it's fair to say every edge (chamfered or otherwise) is familiar to fans. But here's one Apple product that's a little more elusive than the rest.

A video has emerged detailing an aluminium statuette that Apple gifts employees when they reach 10 years of service. And while the internals aren't much to write home about (there's no M2 chip in this thing), it's as beautifully designed as any Apple product. Speaking of which, check out today's best Apple deals.

The video (above) from DongleBookPro reveals an object that looks rather like the M2 Mac Mini, albeit with a much larger Apple logo. It's made from the same aluminium as the company's various products, and includes a signed note from Tim Apple Cook.

Also included is a note explaining how the award was made. It reads, "Your 10-year award is made from the same 6000 series aluminum that we use to make our products. Remnants from the production process are collected and reformulated to create a 100 percent recycled, custom alloy. The alloy is cast into long ingots, then each ingot is sliced into blocks that are machined to the finished size. The surface is fine blasted and the edges are diamond-cut. The block is then anodised to seal the finish and create a protective layer. Finally, a stainless steel Apple logo is set into the centre."

And it turns out this is a recent redesign – the 10 year award previously came in an equally fetching transparent crystal finish (above), which is much less likely to be mistaken for one of the company's existing desktop computers.

Indeed, like the iPhone with mis-printed logo and, of course, the Apple I (opens in new tab), this has to be one of the most collectible Apple 'products' out there. If you're looking for something a little less rare (but no less beautifully designed), take a look at today's best iPhone 14 deals below.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

