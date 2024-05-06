Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall to a record low price

Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain the best inner-ear headphones the tech giant has made, and right now they're at the cheapest price we've ever seen. Amazon has the second-gen AirPods Pro for $179.99. That's a reduction of 28%, or $69.01, from Apple's retail price of $249.
That's in the US. If you're in the UK, the best price we can find is
£229 £199, also at Amazon.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 record low price
Apple AirPods Pro (2 Gen)
Was: $249
Now: $179.99 at Amazon
Save: $69.01
Overview: We find that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver both style and substance. We love the minimalist design and shorter stems, but sound is also excellent, the active noise cancellation is effective, they're water and sweat resistant, and there's touch control for easy access to controls.
Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | USB-C charging and MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included
Release date: September 2022.
Price history: Apple's retail price for the AirPods Pro (2 Gen) is $249. The earbuds are regularly on offer at third-party sellers, but usually with discounts of up to $49. The lowest price we had come across until now was $189.99. That's come up a few times, and Best Buy has the headphone for this price right now. But Amazon's current price beats that by another $10. We think it's very unlikely that the price can go lower than this outside of a major sale event like Black Friday.
Price comparison: Best Buy $189.99 | B&H Photo $239
Review consensus: Our reviewer gave these earbuds 4.5 stars, praising the efficiency of the active noise cancellation as well as the richness of the sound quality provided. We also welcomed the improved case and excellent battery life.