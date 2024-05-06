Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall to a record low price

Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain the best inner-ear headphones the tech giant has made, and right now they're at the cheapest price we've ever seen. Amazon has the second-gen AirPods Pro for $179.99. That's a reduction of 28%, or $69.01, from Apple's retail price of $249.

That's in the US. If you're in the UK, the best price we can find is £229 £199, also at Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 are an improved version of Apple's earbuds. We gave them a near-perfect rating in our AirPods Pro 2 review, praising the rich sound quality and superb active noise-cancellation. They're often on offer at third-party retailers, but they're normally only reduced by up to $50. The current record low price is fairly unusual given that it's not a major sale period like Black Friday.

Find full details of the deal below. For more savings, see our regular guide to the best Apple deals in general.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 record low price

Apple AirPods Pro (2 Gen)

Was: $249

Now: $179.99 at Amazon

Save: $69.01 Overview: We find that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver both style and substance. We love the minimalist design and shorter stems, but sound is also excellent, the active noise cancellation is effective, they're water and sweat resistant, and there's touch control for easy access to controls. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | USB-C charging and MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included Release date: September 2022. Price history: Apple's retail price for the AirPods Pro (2 Gen) is $249. The earbuds are regularly on offer at third-party sellers, but usually with discounts of up to $49. The lowest price we had come across until now was $189.99. That's come up a few times, and Best Buy has the headphone for this price right now. But Amazon's current price beats that by another $10. We think it's very unlikely that the price can go lower than this outside of a major sale event like Black Friday. Price comparison: Best Buy $189.99 | B&H Photo $239 Review consensus: Our reviewer gave these earbuds 4.5 stars, praising the efficiency of the active noise cancellation as well as the richness of the sound quality provided. We also welcomed the improved case and excellent battery life.



If you're located elsewhere, see below for today's best prices where you are. the best deal we've seen in the UK is £199 at Amazon. That's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but these AirPods were only cheaper than that once, when they fell to £189.99 for a couple of days in February 2024.