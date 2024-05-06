Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall to a record low price

By Joe Foley
published

With $69 off, can Apple's best inner ear get any cheaper?

AirPods Pro 2 deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain the best inner-ear headphones the tech giant has made, and right now they're at the cheapest price we've ever seen. Amazon has the second-gen AirPods Pro for $179.99. That's a reduction of 28%, or $69.01, from Apple's retail price of $249.

That's in the US. If you're in the UK, the best price we can find is £229 £199, also at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2 Gen) Was: $249 Now: Save:

Apple AirPods Pro (2 Gen)
Was: $249
Now: $179.99 at Amazon
Save: $69.01

Overview: We find that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver both style and substance. We love the minimalist design and shorter stems, but sound is also excellent, the active noise cancellation is effective, they're water and sweat resistant, and there's touch control for easy access to controls.

Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | USB-C charging and MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included

Release date: September 2022. 

Price history: Apple's retail price for the AirPods Pro (2 Gen) is $249. The earbuds are regularly on offer at third-party sellers, but usually with discounts of up to $49. The lowest price we had come across until now was $189.99. That's come up a few times, and Best Buy has the headphone for this price right now. But Amazon's current price beats that by another $10. We think it's very unlikely that the price can go lower than this outside of a major sale event like Black Friday.

Price comparison: Best Buy $189.99 | B&H Photo $239

Review consensus: Our reviewer gave these earbuds 4.5 stars, praising the efficiency of the active noise cancellation as well as the richness of the sound quality provided. We also welcomed the improved case and excellent battery life.

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles