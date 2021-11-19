Apple's bizarre new concept makes the iPhone look dull

It's been a long time since we've seen any new products from Apple. We've had updates and variations, sure – from the iPhone to the Mac, pretty much everything has been given a refresh in the last couple of years. But the last new product category itself was the Apple Watch, released in 2015.

But if a new patent filing is anything to go by, Apple has some pretty wild ideas up its sleeve. As with all patents, whether they'll ever see the light of day is another matter, but it's intriguing to see the weird and wonderful products the company's been toying with. (In the market for new kit? Check out the best early Apple Black Friday deals.)

Stylish (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by AppleInsider, the patents show that Apple is exploring new wearables – specifically a smart necklace. Catchily titled "Wearable loops with embedded circuitry," the filing describes loop-shaped wearables that "may include haptic output devices for providing haptic output for a user or for changing the shape of the fabric cord".

But perhaps the most entertaining part of the patents is the images. Bringing back memories of our disco days, those glow stick-esque designs (below) look decidedly nu-rave. That said, Apple is planning to fill them with "piezoelectric fibres" and sensors (rather than fluorescent goo).

It's clear that Apple is keen to move even further into the wearables realm. We've recently heard that the company is working on a 'smart ring', and there are constant rumours about Apple glasses or VR headsets. Honestly, we're not particularly excited by the idea of an Apple necklace – like the aforementioned ring, the whole thing feels like a future nobody asked for, and Apple's suggestion that the device could be used to "gather information about the person or object that the electronic device is attached to" is a tad dystopian.

It's also hard to imagine how such a device could actually be useful – unless, of course, it lights up when raving. Call us boring, but we're much more excited at the prospect of the new iPhone 14 or MacBook Air than the Apple necklace. Thankfully, we have a feeling said new phone and laptop will land long before any smart jewellery. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals below.

