I'm obsessed with the new Apple Pencil Pro packaging

Along with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, Apple launched a brand new version of its famous stylus this week. Apple Pencil Pro features new sensors allowing for haptic feedback and an impressive Barrel Roll effect. But it also appears to come with some uncharacteristically joyful packaging too.

While Apple is known for its quality packaging design, the words that come to mind are usually 'clean', 'minimal' or even 'utilitarian'. With the boxes for the last few generations of iPhones and iPads following strict formulas, you know what you're going to get – but that's notably untrue when it comes to the Apple Pencil Pro (which we can't wait for, by the way.)

Customers don't know which box they'll receive (Image credit: @Mrwhosetheboss via X)

No, you don't know what you're going to get – because there are five different designs. Much like the recently spotted iPad Pro wallpaper optical illusion, each of these spells out the word 'Pro'. But here, the letters are rendered in a variety of beautiful brush styles. According to tech YouTuber Arun Maini, "The Apple Pencil Pro has 5 different types of box and you have no idea which you'll get when you order it."

That's the most un-Apple thing I have seen them do.. but surely it does look coolMay 8, 2024

Apple’s taking notes from Taylor Swift, because you know some fanboy is buying 5 Apple Pencil Pros for the packaging alone. https://t.co/5bIcKCgUDbMay 8, 2024

Of course, one of the reasons Apple's boxes keep getting smaller and sleeker is that the company is hellbent on removing power adapters (for sustainability reasons, of course). So it's fun here to see Apple doing something a little, well, extra. If you can't wait for the latest version, take a look at our guide to the best Apple Pencil deals available now.