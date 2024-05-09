Apple's new iPad Pro is hiding a delightful optical illusion

There's been a lot for Apple fans to sink their teeth into over the last couple of days, with the company giving the iPad line up its most significant overhaul in years (and not a moment too soon – we hadn't seen a new iPad since 2022). We've had hands-on time with both the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, but we didn't spot this delightful optical illusion hiding in plain sight on the iPad Pro.

The new wallpaper seems, like most Apple wallpapers, to be an abstract (and weirdly calming?) series of geometric shapes and curves. But on closer inspection, they spell out the word 'Pro.' Geddit? That's right – because it's an iPad Pro! That's why it says Pro! (If you're looking for new kit, check out the best iPad for drawing.)

Did you notice? pic.twitter.com/KPbwBEwvLZMay 8, 2024

This isn't the first time we've seen words hiding within an Apple wallpaper. Similarly, last year's 15-inch MacBook Air background turned out to feature a surreptitious 'Air' (Geddit? That's right – because it's a MacBook Air! That's why it says Air!).

We'll be bringing some slightly more, er, in-depth hands-on coverage of the new iPad Pro once we've got our hands on it again. In the meantime, take a look at our roundup of the best optical illusions of all time.