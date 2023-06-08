Apple fans just spotted an optical illusion in the new MacBook Air wallpaper

By Daniel Piper
published

macOS Sonoma is hiding a typographical treat.

MacBook Air
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

Regular readers of Creative Bloq will know that big Apple fans, and we love an optical illusion. So imagine our surprise, nay, delight, nay, euphoria, when it was brought to our attention that Apple has hidden a delightful optical illusion in one of its latest wallpapers.

Compared with the brand new Vision Pro headset, the new 15-inch MacBook Air was one of the more standard announcements of this week's WWDC. Specs-wise, it's very similar to the 13-inch M2 model released last year, albeit with a bigger screen. But new models means new wallpapers – and this one's hiding an Easter egg for fans. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals available now.)

Maybe I'm slow but the new wallpaper for the 15" Macbook Air say "AIR". Nice touch. from r/apple

At first glance, they look like typical Apple-esque abstract shapes. But one Redditor has spotted (above) that the fan-like design actually, from a distance, spells out the word 'AIR' – and yep, we can't unsee it.

MacBook Air wallpaper

Squint and you'll see it (Image credit: Apple)

"OH GOD!! For those who can’t see it, look at the blue wallpaper from a distance," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Nice find! Not something to be noticed at glance." 

See more

The new wallpapers are available as part of macOS Sonoma, which is available to try in beta now. For the full roundup of everything Apple announced this week, check out our WWDC 2023 blog.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

