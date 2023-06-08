Apple fans just spotted an optical illusion in the new MacBook Air wallpaper

Regular readers of Creative Bloq will know that big Apple fans, and we love an optical illusion. So imagine our surprise, nay, delight, nay, euphoria, when it was brought to our attention that Apple has hidden a delightful optical illusion in one of its latest wallpapers.

Compared with the brand new Vision Pro headset, the new 15-inch MacBook Air was one of the more standard announcements of this week's WWDC. Specs-wise, it's very similar to the 13-inch M2 model released last year, albeit with a bigger screen. But new models means new wallpapers – and this one's hiding an Easter egg for fans. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals available now.)

At first glance, they look like typical Apple-esque abstract shapes. But one Redditor has spotted (above) that the fan-like design actually, from a distance, spells out the word 'AIR' – and yep, we can't unsee it.

Squint and you'll see it (Image credit: Apple)

"OH GOD!! For those who can’t see it, look at the blue wallpaper from a distance," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Nice find! Not something to be noticed at glance."

Who else noticed that the new MacBook Air 15” wallpaper actually spells out Air.@Apple just know how to subtly add that wow factor to everything they do!#Apple #MacBookAir15 #Wallpapers #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/4Lu1g9CCLPJune 6, 2023 See more

The new wallpapers are available as part of macOS Sonoma, which is available to try in beta now. For the full roundup of everything Apple announced this week, check out our WWDC 2023 blog.