Apple is hiding an awesome surprise on your Mac – here's how to find it

One of the most exciting things about Apple's upcoming hardware, announced at last week's Spring Loaded event, is how it pays tribute to the company's past. The colourful new iMac is a clear nod the the bold and bright iMacs of yore – and it seems Apple has another, more subtle nostalgic treat in store for Mac users.

A brand new screensaver has been spotted buried within the new macOS 11.3 update (available today) and it's a delightful throwback to the introduction of the very first Mac – which famously said 'Hello' onstage in 1984. (Check out our best Apple deals if you're in the market for some new kit.)

As first spotted by 9to5 Mac, the new screensaver (above) features the word 'hello' being spelled out in a handwritten style on a variety of coloured backgrounds. There are three options available: Spectrum, Soft Tones and Minimal. As the names suggest, Spectrum offers super bright colours, Soft Tones is more pastel, and Minimal is almost monochromatic.

Spectrum, Soft Tones and Minimal (left to right) (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Officially, the wallpaper is only available to M1 Mac users, who'll find it within the Desktop & Screensaver panel in Settings after updating to macOS Big Sur 11.3. But with a little trickery, even Intel users can access it. Here's how to do it:

Open the System folder

Click on Library

Click on Screen Savers

Drag the "Hello.saver" file to the desktop

Rename the "Hello" file to something else

Double click the file

Follow the instructions to install it

The new Hello screensaver actually also works on non-M1 Macs. And it looks great. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qMcPoyt0QNApril 21, 2021 See more

We can't wait to get our hands on the beautiful new 2021 iMac, as well as the super powerful new iPad Pro. For more news from last week's reveal, check out the 5 biggest surprises from the Apple event. And if you're after an M1 Mac right here and now, check out today's best deals below.

Read more: