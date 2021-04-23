This M1 MacBook deal smashes price to all-time low: Save $100

Right now, we're seeing the best M1 MacBook deals since the lightning-fast laptop was released in November last year. Perhaps it's because of the recent Apple announcements of new iPad and iMacs? It's hard to say exactly why. But what we're certain of is that deals like this $100 saving on the M1 MacBook Air – now only $899 over at B&H Photo, is the best yet.

Sizeable price knockdowns on Apple products are rare, so rock bottom prices should be snapped up while they last. And right now, the prices have been slashed on MacBook M1 models in both the US and UK.

And there's an equally impressive saving across the pond in the US, with B&H offering savings on the MacBook Air M1, down from $1,299 to just $1,199.

If you want to be sure you're making the right decision before you buy, check out our MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review, then compare the Pro and the Air in our MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air comparison guide. Want more options? Look at our dedicated MacBook Pro deals page.

M1 MacBook deals: US

M1 MacBook deals: UK

MacBook Air M1: £999 £916 at Amazon

Save £82: Choose the Silver 256GB MacBook Air with Apple's groundbreaking M1 chip, 18 hours of battery and fast processing speeds and get it at the lowest price we've seen. There's a healthy £100 discount on the 512GB model, and on the Space Grey and Rose Gold colours (just click through).View Deal

MacBook Pro M1: £1,299 £1,152 at Amazon

Save £147: Splash out on a M1 256GB MacBook Pro with a whopping £147 off! Complete with 20 hours of battery life an 8-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine, it comes in Space Grey or Silver. Click through for more offers on different configurations.View Deal

Want something to house your new device in? Check out these MacBook Pro cases. And check out the other deals we've found below.

Read more: