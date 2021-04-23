The week Apple actually managed to surprise us

So, yes, there was an Apple event this week. But you already knew that. As always, the company's new products have been the talk of the tech world, with fans and critics alike poring over every minute detail from the (in this case virtual) presentation. But perhaps the most surprising thing this time around was that Apple actually managed to, well, surprise us.

These days, pretty much everything gets leaked long before the event. But from the beautiful new iMac design to the internals of the iPad Pro, there were some pleasant surprises in store this week. If only somebody had written a roundup of the 5 biggest surprises from this week's Apple event.

We're loving Apple's new iMac design (Image credit: Apple)

Also surprising were some of the things we didn't see. Leaks had suggested we'd be getting new AirPods, new iPad minis and various other things that failed to materialise. But hey, we got a purple iPhone 12. Swings and roundabouts.

Perhaps the most surprising thing is that Apple won't let you put certain 'rude' emojis on its new AirTags. Or perhaps it's that the company revealed a bunch of new mice that still feature its worst ever design crime.

And now, get ready for a big surprise. Not every story we covered this week was about the Apple event. I know! We saw a conflict about Caterpillars. We saw Kanye's new logo. We saw an awesome new Nintendo Switch Pro concept. And much more – head to our News page for the whole lot.



Daniel Piper

News Editor

