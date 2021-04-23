The week Apple actually managed to surprise us

By

Creative Bloq's Week in Review

Creative Bloq week in review
(Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

So, yes, there was an Apple event this week. But you already knew that. As always, the company's new products have been the talk of the tech world, with fans and critics alike poring over every minute detail from the (in this case virtual) presentation. But perhaps the most surprising thing this time around was that Apple actually managed to, well, surprise us.

These days, pretty much everything gets leaked long before the event. But from the beautiful new iMac design to the internals of the iPad Pro, there were some pleasant surprises in store this week. If only somebody had written a roundup of the 5 biggest surprises from this week's Apple event.

2021 iMac

We're loving Apple's new iMac design (Image credit: Apple)

Also surprising were some of the things we didn't see. Leaks had suggested we'd be getting new AirPods, new iPad minis and various other things that failed to materialise. But hey, we got a purple iPhone 12. Swings and roundabouts.

Perhaps the most surprising thing is that Apple won't let you put certain 'rude' emojis on its new AirTags. Or perhaps it's that the company revealed a bunch of new mice that still feature its worst ever design crime

And now, get ready for a big surprise. Not every story we covered this week was about the Apple event. I know! We saw a conflict about Caterpillars. We saw Kanye's new logo. We saw an awesome new Nintendo Switch Pro concept. And much more – head to our News page for the whole lot.

Daniel Piper
News Editor

Sonic 2 guest star revealed in leaked on-set photos

Sonic the Hedgehog

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Your favourite movie could soon look very different

The Great Escape with a road sign replaced with an Apple poster

(Image credit: United Artists/Apple/Future owns)

Chanel vs Huawei might be the most ridiculous logo dispute yet

Chanel and Huawei logos

(Image credit: Chanel/Getty/Future owns)

