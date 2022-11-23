The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday

We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).

That deal is currently on all the colour options, apart from the Black/Grey Trail Loop option. So, if you've been thinking about getting the 49mm, GPS + Cellular, rugged Apple Watch Ultra, this is definitely a deal worth considering. Of course, we have no idea whether this deal will be bettered during the official Black Friday weekend, but seeing that we've already seen record low deal in the week leading up to it, and add to that that this is a brand new Apple product, we think that $60 off sounds like it may be unbeatable.

Want to know more about the Ultra? Have a read of our in-depth, five star Apple Watch Ultra review. And, if you're looking for more Apple discounts, check out our Apple Black Friday hub that collects all the best ones.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60: This is, unarguably, Apple's very best Watch to date, and though the large 49mm retina display, GPS + Cellular functions and raft of health features won't be for everyone, for those of you looking for your next favourite smartwatch, it promises to be a great purchase.



