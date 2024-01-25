Apple's cheapest smartwatch just got even cheaper - now under $200

The Apple Watch SE is one of the most affordable Apple Watches you can buy, and for a limited time only, it's even cheaper. You can get the 2nd gen SE for just $199 at Amazon right now which is a $50 saving on its usual price of $249.

Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch SE 2 replaced the original SE model (2020) – and remains a popular mid-budget Apple smartwatch option. We gave this wearable 4 stars in our hands-on Apple Watch SE (2022) review and found that it had similar features to Apple's flagship smartwatches, but was lacking elements like an always-on screen and limited by its health sensors.

If you're looking for an Apple Watch for under $200 (for a limited time) then the Watch SE (2nd-gen) is the one to beat. However, you can get more advanced smartwatches at a similar price point, like the Galaxy Watch6 and first-gen Google Pixel Watch. If you aren't loyal to Apple, consider one of the best Apple Watch Alternatives instead if you seek true value for money.

The best Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen) deal today

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm GPS

Was: $249

Now: $199 at Amazon

Save: $50 Overview: We think the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great choice for Apple fans on a tighter budget, being competitively priced yet heavy on features, and one of the more affordable smartwatch options compared with newer Apple Watch generations. Key features: It comes equipped with a fitness and sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, emergency SOS, Apple Pay, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. It requires an iPhone XS model or later running iOS 17 or later for it to be compatible with your phone (sorry Android users). Release date: September 2022. Price history: The lowest price for this smartwatch was $179 back in November 2023, during Black Friday, and at only $20 extra, we still think this is a deal worth grabbing. Current price: Walmart: $199 | Best Buy: $249 Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch SE 2 back in September 2022, and our reviewer Matt Bolton found the SE to offer "a truly premium smartwatch experience for a mid-range price, with the only part that doesn't feel high-end being the lack of an always-on screen. In every other way, it feels like the full experience of owning an Apple Watch." TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



