Apple Event 2023: What to expect, from iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9

Apple has finally officially announced the date of its next event, so we now know that 12 September is when we'll set eyes on the iPhone 15 line up. But while the next generation of Apple's smartphone is all but a given, the company never uses an event to reveal just one product. From iPads to Apple Watches, there'll likely be lots on show alongside the main event.

As ever, rumours about the next versions of Apple's, well, everything, have been doing the rounds for the last few months. And like every year, we have a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the event – although there's every chance Apple might surprise us. Based on all the rumours and leaks we've heard, here's what we're expecting to see on 12 September.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

This one's a given. Apple almost always announces its new iPhones in September, except when a global pandemic gets in the way (and even then it was only a month delayed). And with a few persistent rumours doing the rounds, it sounds like a few updates are locked in for 2023.

Fans have been begging for a USB-C iPhone for years, and it seems Apple is finally relenting – but only after EU law forced its hand. The entire iPhone 15 line up is rumoured to be getting USB-C, which could allow for faster charging speeds and compatibility with tons more accessories.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 Pro (or is that 15 Ultra?) is rumoured to be the first to feature a titanium body – something the event invite itself might be hinting at. We're also expecting smaller bezels than ever, and increased storage – going all the way up to 2TB. The entry-level iPhone 15, meanwhile, is rumoured to be getting the Dynamic Island, which iPhone 14 Pro users have enjoyed since last September. For every rumour in one place, check out our main iPhone 15 round up.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

We're not expecting any design changes this year (Image credit: Apple / Future)

Almost as certain as the new iPhone is the new Apple Watch. But we're not expecting anything groundbreaking here – all rumours point to a fairly iterative update. The Apple Watch Series 9 is said to be keeping the same design that's hung around since the Series 7, but it could feature, for the first time since the 6, a faster chip. News of internals and features have been scant, but apparently a new pink colour option is coming, so there's that.

Speaking of new colours, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumoured to be arriving in a new, black hue. Again, no news on the specs.

AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Future)

We'll hesitate to use the name 'AirPods Pro 3' here, since the rumoured update is a seriously minor one. According to Apple leaker Mark Gurman (below), the AirPods Pro case is set to be updated to feature USB-C charging. If Lightning is being replaced for the iPhone 15, it makes sense that Apple will want to make the AirPods consistent, so users don't require two different charging cables.

iOS 17, WatchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma

iOS 17 features a new Standby Mode (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has already announced its new software updates for the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac. But we can expect the company to reveal on 12 September exactly when they'll be available to download – likely between 13 - 21 September.

iOS 17 brings updates including interactive widgets and a new Standby Mode that displays information when the phone is charging in a landscape orientation. WatchOS 10, meanwhile, promises the biggest overhaul the Apple Watch UI has seen, with pretty much every app redesigned to take advantage of the full width of the display.

Vision Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's first major new product announcement in years, the Vision Pro launch made waves during WWDC back in June. While Apple probably won't dedicate a ton of time to the new device, it'll probably want to remind viewers about its VR headset, and might reveal some new details along the way. At $3,499, Vision Pro is almost ludicrously expensive, but with two displays, each the size of a postage stamp, and featuring 23 million pixels ("more than a 4K TV for each eye"), the sheer specs of the thing do sound impressive.

Anything else?

We're not expecting to see any updates to the Mac or iPad line ups in September – but it's entirely likely that Apple will follow recent form and schedule another event in October or November to concentrate on its tablets and computers. The iPad Pro is rumoured to be getting a new design and OLED display, while the MacBook Pro is likely to be the first to enjoy the new M3 chip.