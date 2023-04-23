Apple's 2024 iPad Pro could look absolutely incredible

We're big fans of the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than 11-inch version's LCD screen. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way.

New rumours suggest Apple is finally working on ways to bring an OLED display to the iPad, with the company said to be trialling "hybrid" panels which could not only look brighter, but make the device even slimmer. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.)

A fan-made render of a future iPad Pro (Image credit: MyDrivers)

As spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), Korean tech site The Elec claims new 'hybrid' OLED panel etching technology will allow for "ultra-thin glass". Hybrid panels "use both rigid OLED panel and flexible OLED panel technologies." The latter is normally used for smartphones (such as the iPhone 14 Pro), but at larger sizes it can begin to distort with a 'wrinkling' effect – but a hybrid model can avoid this issue.

We've already heard tell from Korean tech site ET News (opens in new tab) that LG will supply Apple with OLED display panels for upcoming iPad models, with "mass production set to begin in 2024" – so it's looking like we'll see an even better display, and perhaps even a new design next year. Indeed, the iPad Pro is starting to look a little long in the tooth, with the current design unveiled in 2018.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro's mini-LED display is already stunning (Image credit: Apple)

So what's all the fuss about with OLED? While we were already blown away by the mini-LED displays on both the 2021 MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, increased brightness and wider viewing angles can only be a good thing for creatives. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)

Read more: