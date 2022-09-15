The new Assassin's Creed Mirage logo is hiding an awesome secret message

By Daniel Piper
published

Can you spot it?

Assassin's Creed Mirage logo
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It's been a busy week for gamers, with Sony and Nintendo both revealing a slew of upcoming releases. Ubisoft also recently announced the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, along with a characteristically decorative logo. 

But it turns out the logo for Assassin's Creed Mirage is more than just a pretty design – Ubisoft's vice president of editorial has revealed that it actually contains a secret message. (For more design inspiration, take a look at the best logos of all time.)

The design for the game, set in ninth century Baghdad, features the classic assassin insignia used throughout the series, in this case adorned with some beautiful calligraphy. And Fawzi Mesmar took to Twitter to reveal that the text within the logo reads المخفي – or 'the hidden' in Arabic. The logo was designed by Hatem Arafa (opens in new tab), an Egyptian calligrapher based in Istanbul.

In an Instagram post (above), Ubisoft art director Jean-Luc Sala explained that the secret message "makes a lot of sense" in the game, since it focuses on "the hidden ones". Fans will know that this is the first official incarnation of the Assassin Brotherhood in the series.

Sala also revealed that Arafa designed the game's skill tree, which features in every Assassin's Creed game. Gamers can look foward to spotting "some wonderful Arabic calligraphy on the UI".

While there's no official release date yet, Ubisoft has revealed that the game will drop some time in 2023. Also announced this week was the long-awaited re-release of N64 classic Goldeneye 007 – but unlike Assassin's Creed Mirage, the artwork for that one isn't quite so beautiful.

