Bad jokes, ridiculous logos and a wild new iPhone

It's that time of year again, when brands are given the chance to show us how funny they aren't. Yep, I am of course talking about April Fool's – the bringer of naff campaigns, dodgy tweets and bad jokes dreamt up in boardrooms. Every year, one brand gets it even more spectacularly wrong than the rest – and this year, it happened two days early.

Our April Fool's Disaster of the Year Award goes to Volkswagen, who made headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. The company accidentally leaked its own joke rebrand early, and then decided to just run with it anyway. Needless to say, Volkswagen didn't have the last laugh.

Meanwhile, we saw plenty of stuff that could easily have been an April Fools' joke, even if it wasn't. From Xiaomi's ridiculous new logo reveal to Apple's ridiculous new iPhone 13 concept (via this ridiculous MacBook concept, also courtesy of Apple), this week has been fairly, well, ridiculous.

And, just in time for Easter, we enjoyed a delightful Easter egg from a little known tech startup called Google this week, who didn't miss the boat when it came to celebrating the release (aka "refloating") of that massive ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal.

And with that, I'm off to enjoy an actual Easter egg (or three [or four]).

All the best, best wishes, warm wishes, warm regards,



Daniel Piper

News Editor

