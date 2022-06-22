I didn't know I needed a Barbie x GTA cross over until now

If you haven't already heard, a live-action Barbie movie is well and truly on the way. The likes of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are starring in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, and it's causing quite the stir online. With memes already flooding in, one fan has transformed the cast into the stars of, well, Grand Theft Auto – nope, we didn't see that one coming.

Despite the seemingly bizarre collaboration, the fan poster is in fact pretty cool. Titled 'Grand Theft Auto B' (the 'B' in classic Barbie font, of course), the pink poster features the main cast of the film all sporting, you guessed it, guns. I personally don't ever remember my Barbies ever coming armed, but hey, there's a first for everything, right?

🔫🛥️💵 #Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/Prx8juHP6uJune 17, 2022 See more

The spunky design was shared on Twitter by artist BossLogic (opens in new tab). And while I've never registered GTA and Barbie even being in the same realm, I have to admit that now I am desperate to have a go at this unexpected crossover (Rockstar, I hope you're taking note). Just imagine how cool it would be to cause havoc in a bright Pink Corvette with Ken.

This bizarre pairing reminds me of the time a fan created the poster for a Shrek x Avatar movie. It also has the same chaotic but fun potential of the shoot 'em up Pokemon game. I just hope that this Barbie poster has already inspired a developer to create a 'Grand Theft Auto B' mod (fingers crossed).

It looks as though I am not the only one who is loving the design. One user tweeted, "This is hillarious," and another replied, "Plastic never looked this good" – to which I have to agree.

Unfortunately, the Barbie movie isn't out until next summer, and there is still no word on when Grand Theft Auto Six will be making it to our consoles. So why not fill your time with having a go at designing your own bizarre cross-over posters? See our best online poster makers to get started.

