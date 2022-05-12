Of course someone’s made a Shrek/Avatar 2 mashup poster

After a 13-year hiatus, it seems the Avatar franchise is well and truly back. From logo reveals to poster reveals to trailer reveals, the marketing team has been earning its keep over the last few weeks. But while it all looks very visually impressive, one thing's clear: the film doesn't feature enough Shrek.

Taking matters into their own hands, one designer has created the multiverse we didn't know we needed. Perfectly emulating the style of the Avatar: The Way of Water poster, this fan-made design imagines Shrek: The Way of the Swamp. (Looking for more poster inspiration? Check out the best print ads around.)

Spot the difference (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Instagram user @messypandas regularly shares custom poster designs, but this one is particularly swamped (sorry) with comments and likes. And it's impressive how just a couple of visual flourishes – a green hue and pointy ear – turn the normally blue Na'vi into a perfectly recognisable Shrek.

But perhaps this crossover shouldn't come as a surprise. Shrek has become absolute meme fodder over the years – and in the last 12 months, we've seen the ogre infiltrate the worlds of Elden Ring, Supreme and much more.

And while the Avatar 2 campaign has certainly got people talking, not all of it has been for the right reasons. The new logo might not use the Papyrus typeface, but its kerning is still managing to infuriate designers. If you're inspired to create a poster design of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

