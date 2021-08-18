This Shrek x Supreme collab has the internet perplexed

It's no secret that Supreme loves to be bold with its unconventional designs and seemingly random collaborations, but its 2021 Fall/Winter lookbook has revealed a crossover that no one expected; the Shrek franchise. You may be familiar with the meme status that both the Supreme brand and the Shrek movies hold, so it's perhaps not surprising that the two have got together for a range of beanies, skateboards and T-Shirts. But the collab has still managed to baffle the internet.

The first Shrek movie celebrated its 20th birthday earlier this year after accumulating a large cult-following and eccentric internet fandom. This isn't Supreme's first rendezvous with viral trends but it might be their most bizarre yet. (Looking for logo inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

Some of Supreme's earlier collabs (Image credit: Future Owns/Supreme)

The release of the Shrek/Supreme collaboration (or as we're calling it, Shrekpreme – you're welcome) has caused a stir online with the internet taking to Twitter to voice its opinion on the unusual merge of the brands. While some users thought the range was a joke, others hailed it as 'the peak of fashion' - it's evident there has been a mixed bag of emotions about it.

I ACTUALLY WILL NEVER BE SAD AGAIN IN MY WHOLE LIFE!!! SUPREME ARE DROPPING A SHREK COLLAB 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qLwhy1j853August 16, 2021 See more

I thought this post was a joke 💀August 17, 2021 See more

can i still get into heaven if i buy supreme x shrek shirt?August 16, 2021 See more

One Redditor was quick to notice that the Shrek/Supreme design was eerily similar to the Shrek and Dime collaboration that was released back in 2019. However, another Twitter user argued that Supreme has used the font design from the first movie whereas Dime used the font design from the second – who knew Shrek had so many fonts?

A post shared by Dime (@dimemtl) A photo posted by on

With the brand previously collaborating with the likes of Kermit the Frog, Oreo and Cash Cannon (see these above), it's starting to feel like Supreme's peculiar meme-streak will continue for a while. It only takes a quick Google search to see Supreme's instantly recognisable logo splattered across a bizarre range of products from bricks to garden tools - so its Shrek range should come as no surprise to fans.

While we aren't sure about Supreme's garish rebrand for this collaboration, we can enjoy the irony in our favourite mud-loving ogre becoming a high-fashion icon. But if if you thought this collaboration was weird then make sure to check out the Fortnite and Ferrari collab that divided the internet.

Read More: