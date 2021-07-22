Fortnite and Ferrari collaboration divides fans

Epic Games has just revealed that Fortnite will be getting a real-world car – and it's no less than the latest Ferrari. The Italian luxury car manufacturer's upcoming 296 GTB hybrid model will apparently be appearing in the online video game as of today.

It's the first time that Fortnite has done a crossover with a brand that makes a real product in the physical world. Until now, it's collaborated with movies, comic books, other videogames and celebrities such as Bugha, Neymar Jr. and LeBron James. It introduced driveable cars in Battle Royale back in Chapter 2: Season 3 back in June 2020, but none of the cars vehicles were based on real-world models. See our guides to the best gaming tablets, the cheapest Xbox deals and Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking for a device to play the game.

Fortnite's Ferrari 296 GTB (Image credit: Epic Games)

The official Fortnite Twitter account teased the collaboration by posting a cryptic image of the Ferrari logo on a car with Fortnite tyres. You can see the Fortnite battle bus reflected on the car's body. Ferrari's own account confirmed that the 296 GTB would be appearing in the game, and appeared to suggest that players will be able to drive it.

I’m gonna get my old log in for fortnite just to try this thingJuly 21, 2021 See more

The real 296 GTB is due to be released next year. With a turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor for 818 horsepower, it's expected to have a starting price of around £230,000 / $320,000, so its appearance in Fortnite is the closest many of us will get to driving it.

Over on Twitter, Fortnite players don't seem to be hugely impressed with the announcement, with many saying they would rather see performance issues fixed in the game. @edsowen commented on Twitter: "This game is just a huge ad," while @hazzysfx tweeted: "Why are you ruining your game with collaborations?"

Some have seen it as a particularly random collaboration, although Ferrari does have an esports division, which hosts digital racing competitions in sim driving games like Asseto Corsa. Other players seem more excited, however. @happypower tweeted: "Shocked a brand like Ferrari is using the official brand for Fortnite, they are super picky. This is going to be amazing!"

Last year, we saw something of a celebrity feud on our hands after Apple pulled Fortnite from its App Store for violating its rules, leading Epic Games to respond with a savage video poking fun at one of Apple's most famous ads.

Read more: