These luxury cars in the style of iconic watches are stunning

Luxury cars and expensive watches go hand in hand. Chances are that if you're driving a Maserati or a Lamborghini, you're wearing a Rolex or a Tag Heuer on your wrist. But while we've seen watch designs inspired by cars (think Bentley X Breitling or TAG Heuer's Grand Prix De Monaco) we've never seen a luxury car inspired by a watch. Until now.

A new design project has fixed that, producing a wish list that shows how some of the world's most iconic cars might look if they were reimagined by luxury watchmakers (If you're looking for a new watch yourself, see our guide to the best Apple Watch deals)

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO reimagined in the style of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Image credit: Car Least Fetcher)

Each one of car lease comparison site Car Lease Fetcher's imaginary reverse collaborations pairs a heritage watch with a premium sports car. The results offer a glimpse of how a Lamborghini Huracán EVO might look if it were made by Rolex, and what might emerge if TAG Heuer took its hand to the Porsche 911 Targa 4S. It's a fitting tribute to the beauty of design in both industries.

The Rolex-inspired Lamborghini Huracán EVO is one of our favourites. It's been reimagined in the style of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona – a watch designed for racing drivers. The result looks sleek and aerodynamic with sharp meteorite alloys.

Meanwhile, the classic Porsche 911 (pictured above) looks outstanding in the British racing green of TAG Heuer's Grand Prix de Monaco Historique. Note the glow in the dark alloys inspired by the face of the TAG Heuer watch.

The Maserati MC20 as it might look designed by Cartier (Image credit: Car Lease Fetcher)

It might seem impossible to soup-up a Maserati, but how about an MC20 with trimmings inspired by Cartier's historic Santos timepiece? Just check out the diamond-encrusted headlights.

The company behind the project notes that there are many similarities between the design of luxury cars and premium watches, from the detail and craftsmanship to the quality of materials used.

"Luxury cars share many similarities," it says. "Unforgiving attention to detail, historically made in Europe (although this is changing), and the use of some of the finest materials that can be found on the Earth."

It certainly has an eye for an interesting design idea. Car Least Fetcher recently reimagined iconic car logos as baby animals, with gorgeously cute results.

The car industry has been seeing a design renaissance in recent months, with everyone from BMW to KIA via Rolls-Royce, Nissan more revealing new logos. We reckon this project could provide some added inspiration.

Read more: