Brilliant Batman billboard drives the internet bananas

We're big fans of the poster campaign for the upcoming Batman film, due for release next month. From hidden messages to an awesome new logo, the reboot has featured some of the most creative designs we've seen. Yet another Batman poster is driving the internet wild right now – but it isn't an ad for the latest film.

A photo of a billboard for 2012's The Dark Knight Rises has resurfaced on Reddit, and fans are gushing over it once again. Like all of the best print ads, it's bound to make viewers double-take – thanks to a striking 3D effect.

The 3D billboard features a bat-shaped hole along with crumbling bricks, as though the Dark Knight himself has torn straight through it. It's an extremely bold design, which doesn't even feature the title of the film – because everybody knows exactly what that bat shape represents. Like the best logos of all time, it's instantly recognisable

It's no surprise to learn that in 2012, the billboard took home The Hollywood Reporter's gold key art award. "Whoa! I thought it was mostly flat and the hole was an illusion and part of the art. Very cool to look at," one Reddit user comments, while another adds, "So cool! Interesting how removing a chunk of the billboard actually makes it more noticeable." Although it must be said, plenty have speculated that the Dark Knight must have found it pretty painful slamming into the support frames behind the poster.

It looks even more awesome at night (Image credit: grey-horse on Reddit)

Hot off the heels of that brilliantly cryptic new poster, there's still time for the team behind the upcoming film to put out something as smashing as its predecessor's billboard. In the meantime, if you fancy creating your own poster design, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

